EU must not retreat from refugee resettlement

This World Refugee Day (20 June) the global picture on displacement is darker than ever before.

With a record 100 million people forcibly displaced from their homes, and some 83 percent hosted in low- and middle-income countries, it's clear that immediate action is needed to protect refugees trapped in vulnerable situations.



In this context, the EU's response to people fleeing Ukraine has offered a glimmer of hope and demonstrated powerfully something we have long known: the EU is ...