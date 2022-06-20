Ad
euobserver
Migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border. Worldwide than 1.47 million refugees are awaiting resettlement (Photo: Telegram)

EU must not retreat from refugee resettlement

Migration
Opinion
by Harlem Désir, Brussels,

This World Refugee Day (20 June) the global picture on displacement is darker than ever before.

With a record 100 million people forcibly displaced from their homes, and some 83 percent hosted in low- and middle-income countries, it's clear that immediate action is needed to protect refugees trapped in vulnerable situations.\n \nIn this context, the EU's response to people fleeing Ukraine has offered a glimmer of hope and demonstrated powerfully something we have long known: the EU is ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Harlem Désir is senior vice-president Europe, International Rescue Committee, and former French minister of foreign affairs.

Related articles

'No progress in years' in Libya, says UN migration body
Austria contests French claim on migration accord
Experts: climate change will not mean mass migration
Migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border. Worldwide than 1.47 million refugees are awaiting resettlement (Photo: Telegram)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Harlem Désir is senior vice-president Europe, International Rescue Committee, and former French minister of foreign affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections