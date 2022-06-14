Ad
euobserver
In Northern Ireland, which voted to remain in the EU in the Brexit referendum, keeping the border with the republic of Ireland has been a priority (Photo: EUobserver)

UK sets out plan to scrap post-Brexit deal over Northern Ireland

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Britain has set out plans to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, making it possible to scrap parts of the agreement, while citing instability in the region and overburdening bureaucracy.

Under the draft legislation unveiled Monday (13 June), the UK changes include introducing a "green lane" for goods moving from Great Britain only to Northern Ireland.

The draft bill also allows ministers to suspe...

