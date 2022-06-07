Frontex caretaker leader could face EU court

The EU's border police Frontex may end up in the European Court in Luxembourg for maintaining operations in Greece despite numerous reports of violations.
But the agency's new acting executive-director Aija Kalnaja has so far refrained from pulling Frontex from Greece in light of those violations.
Kalnaja has been with the agency since mid-2018 and became deputy executive director last year under Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned in M...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
