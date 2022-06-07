Ad
The Hellenic Coast Guard has been accused of illegal pushbacks (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

Frontex caretaker leader could face EU court

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border police Frontex may end up in the European Court in Luxembourg for maintaining operations in Greece despite numerous reports of violations.

But the agency's new acting executive-director Aija Kalnaja has so far refrained from pulling Frontex from Greece in light of those violations.

Kalnaja has been with the agency since mid-2018 and became deputy executive director last year under Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned in M...

