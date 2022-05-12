Ad
Medyka crossing point on the Polish Ukraine border (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU: Ukrainians hesitating to register for protection

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A large number of Ukrainian refugees are hesitating to register for EU protection, says the European Commission.

Speaking to European lawmakers on Thursday (12 May), senior commission official Beate Gminder said that many of those hesitations are based on false assumptions.

Some think they cannot register once their 90 day visa-free entry into the EU expires. Others believe they cannot return to the EU and still obtain the benefits of protection if they go to Ukraine after registr...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

