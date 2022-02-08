MEPs quiz ECB chief Lagarde on surging prices

MEP's quizzed European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Monday (7 February) about how she plans to protect Europeans against rising consumer and energy prices.

Inflation in the eurozone rose by a record 5.1 percent in January, higher than ECB projections.

Rising prices eat away at savings and increase the cost of living, and central banks have been under pressure to take action.

The Bank of England has already raised interest rates — but Lagarde last week postp...