euobserver
Trump tweeted more than 34,000 times since the beginning of his candidacy in 2015 (Photo: Marco Verch)

Analysis

Big tech: From Trump's best friend to censorship machine?

Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump left the White House quietly on Wednesday (20 January), after being banned from almost all social media platforms over the violent riots at the Capitol earlier this month - a move that has come under intense public scrutiny in Europe.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has called for a crackdown on "the untrammelled and uncontrolled political power of the internet giants," offering the new US administration led by Joe Biden to creat...

DigitalAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

