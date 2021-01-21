Big tech: From Trump's best friend to censorship machine?

US president Donald Trump left the White House quietly on Wednesday (20 January), after being banned from almost all social media platforms over the violent riots at the Capitol earlier this month - a move that has come under intense public scrutiny in Europe.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has called for a crackdown on "the untrammelled and uncontrolled political power of the internet giants," offering the new US administration led by Joe Biden to creat...