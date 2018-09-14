Ad
euobserver
Salmon farming in Faroe Islands - exports to Russia are now booming due to the EU sanctions (Photo: Bakkafrost)

Russian fish money keeping Faroes out of EU sanctions

by Martin Breum, COPENHAGEN,

A Russian dilemma has hit the Faroe Islands - the semi-autonomous nation of 18 islands in the North Atlantic.

The Faroese government has refused to support EU sanctions on Russia imposed after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 - making it one of the only administrations in Western Europe to not do so.

From the outset, the Faroe Islands' leaders criticised the EU measures or opted to have no opinion on the matter, while Faroese fishermen boosted exports to Russia....

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

