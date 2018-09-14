Russian fish money keeping Faroes out of EU sanctions

A Russian dilemma has hit the Faroe Islands - the semi-autonomous nation of 18 islands in the North Atlantic.

The Faroese government has refused to support EU sanctions on Russia imposed after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 - making it one of the only administrations in Western Europe to not do so.

From the outset, the Faroe Islands' leaders criticised the EU measures or opted to have no opinion on the matter, while Faroese fishermen boosted exports to Russia....