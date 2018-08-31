Europe's space trash chief: situation getting worse

The trash situation in outer space caused by launches and defunct satellites is "getting worse" and risks making space off-limits for future generations, according to the European Space Agency's (ESA) chief space debris expert.

"We are adding more than the atmosphere can remove," Holger Krag, head of ESA's Space Debris Office, told EUobserver in an interview.

"There have been several attempts to provide an international space law that has … requirements in there but this wasn't su...