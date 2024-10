"I get depressed here. I want to go to a good school to study," said a bright, 12-year-old girl from Afghanistan, who's been stuck for six months in the grim Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. "If we don't study we won't have a future and we won't become successful."

The European Commission's humanitarian agency agrees: "education is crucial" for girls and boys affected by crises, and i...