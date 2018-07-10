EU draws red lines round Ukraine

The EU has roundly criticised Russian aggression in Ukraine amid concern that US leader Donald Trump might break Western ranks.
Russia should "immediately release" Ukrainian political prisoners, EU Council chairman Donald Tusk said in Brussels on Monday (9 July), highlighting the human cost of the conflict.
"I will meet with the new American ambassador to the EU later today and I will ask him to send this message to his president," Tusk added.
He spoke alongside Ukrainian...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
