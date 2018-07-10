Ad
euobserver
Captured Russian tank on show in Kiev (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU draws red lines round Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has roundly criticised Russian aggression in Ukraine amid concern that US leader Donald Trump might break Western ranks.

Russia should "immediately release" Ukrainian political prisoners, EU Council chairman Donald Tusk said in Brussels on Monday (9 July), highlighting the human cost of the conflict.

"I will meet with the new American ambassador to the EU later today and I will ask him to send this message to his president," Tusk added.

He spoke alongside Ukrainian...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Danish bank laundered €7bn of Russian 'blood money'
Ukraine eyes €500m EU aid, while fighting corruption
Ukraine to EU: Tell us what we're fighting for
Captured Russian tank on show in Kiev (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections