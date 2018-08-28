Ad
The traditional family photo of European leaders today is almost identical to that of 60 years ago. A line up of stern looking middle-aged white men in suits (Photo: Consilium)

Europe needs more modern leadership

by Sophie in 't Veld, Brussels,

In the 1980s there was an American sitcom called Who's the Boss? about a career woman, single mom, with a male housekeeper. At the time, it was considered a very funny reversal of traditional gender roles. Today people would no longer understand why a woman in a top job would be comical.

The world has changed, and the face of power has changed: a woman can run the International Monetary Fund, or Germany, or (almost) the United States.

The world's most powerful man can be a black m...

EU PoliticalOpinion

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

