euobserver
Migrants are being picked up by Italian coast guard ships in the Mediterranean sea (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

EU commission rejects Italy budget threat on migrants

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission said on Friday (24 August) it would not bow to threats by the Italian government after deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy would withhold EU funds if other countries did not take migrants from a coast guard ship in Sicily.

"Finding a solution is our main priority, this is what we are focused on, this is what everybody else should be focused on … Unconstructive comments, let alone threats, are not helpful, and will not get us closer to a solution," sai...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Migrants are being picked up by Italian coast guard ships in the Mediterranean sea (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

euobserver

