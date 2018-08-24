EU commission rejects Italy budget threat on migrants

The European Commission said on Friday (24 August) it would not bow to threats by the Italian government after deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy would withhold EU funds if other countries did not take migrants from a coast guard ship in Sicily.

"Finding a solution is our main priority, this is what we are focused on, this is what everybody else should be focused on … Unconstructive comments, let alone threats, are not helpful, and will not get us closer to a solution," sai...