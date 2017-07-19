Ad
euobserver
Commission vice-president Timmermans said the threat to the rule of law in Poland affects the entire EU (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission readies Article 7 procedure against Poland

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission is coming “very close” to launching the Article 7 sanction procedure against Poland, if its government fails to amend recently adopted laws on the judiciary, which the EU executive says erode the rule of law in the post-communist country.

Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans said the laws recently adopted by the Polish parliament, and the proposed reform of the Supreme Court, put the judiciary under pol...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

