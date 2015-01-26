Greece and Ukraine top EU agenda this WEEK

EU finance chiefs will this week digest Syriza’s victory in Greece, while top diplomats attend an emergency meeting on Ukraine.

The 19 eurozone ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday (26 January) and are joined by the rest of their EU peers on Tuesday.

The victory by the far-left party comes amid talks on whether to extend Greece’s bailout programme beyond 28 February to keep international aid flowing.

Syriza had earlier threatened to tear up the bailout contract and...