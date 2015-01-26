Ad
The Greek vote will be digested this week (Photo: YoungJ523)

Greece and Ukraine top EU agenda this WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU finance chiefs will this week digest Syriza’s victory in Greece, while top diplomats attend an emergency meeting on Ukraine.

The 19 eurozone ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday (26 January) and are joined by the rest of their EU peers on Tuesday.

The victory by the far-left party comes amid talks on whether to extend Greece’s bailout programme beyond 28 February to keep international aid flowing.

Syriza had earlier threatened to tear up the bailout contract and...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

