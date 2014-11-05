MEPs clash with EU officials over foreign fighters

A handful of MEPs are accusing EU officials of scare-mongering the threat of foreign-fighters to push through security policies and agreements on passenger name records (PNR).

The European Commission’s director for internal security told MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Wednesday (5 November) that the “fatal attack at the Belgian Jewish museum in May of this year” shows the EU needs to finalise a new PNR agreement with Canada.

The lead negotiator on the file Dutch liberal ...