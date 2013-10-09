Ad
euobserver
China is the EU's second largest trading partner behind the US (Photo: dolmansaxlil)

EU-China trade talks set for November launch

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU will in November launch talks aimed at negotiating its first investment agreement with the Chinese government.

The plan - endorsed by MEPs on Tuesday (8 October) - seeks increased access for European businesses to Chinese markets in a bid to reduce China's trade surplus with the EU, worth €146 billion.

EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht said the start of investment talks were "important stepping stones towards building a mutually beneficial long-term relationship wit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU settles trade dispute with China, warns member states
EU and China need each other, EU trade chief says
China is the EU's second largest trading partner behind the US (Photo: dolmansaxlil)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections