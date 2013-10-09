EU-China trade talks set for November launch

The EU will in November launch talks aimed at negotiating its first investment agreement with the Chinese government.
The plan - endorsed by MEPs on Tuesday (8 October) - seeks increased access for European businesses to Chinese markets in a bid to reduce China's trade surplus with the EU, worth €146 billion.
EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht said the start of investment talks were "important stepping stones towards building a mutually beneficial long-term relationship wit...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
