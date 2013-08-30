Portuguese top court strikes again

Portugal's Constitutional Court has for the third time thwarted bailout-related laws, this time overturning a decision making it easier for public sector workers to be fired.

The government had passed a bill on “public sector requalification” giving any worker who could not be placed in a new job after 12 months the choice to stay in training indefinitely, but not to be paid, or to leave and collect unemployment benefits.

The measure would have saved €167 million next year, as pa...