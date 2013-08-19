Ukraine and Russia on path to trade war over EU pact

Ukraine and Russia are set to meet on Monday (19 August) to discuss a trade dispute which has seen Ukrainian products piling up on the Russian border for the past week.
An EU-Ukraine political and trade agreement, which may be signed in November, has reportedly triggered the spat, with one top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin describing the upcoming EU deal as "suicidal" for Ukraine.
“We are preparing to tighten customs procedures if suddenly Ukraine makes this suicidal st...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.