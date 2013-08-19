Ad
euobserver
Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovich (r) is facing pressure from Moscow to join their trade bloc. (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Ukraine and Russia on path to trade war over EU pact

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ukraine and Russia are set to meet on Monday (19 August) to discuss a trade dispute which has seen Ukrainian products piling up on the Russian border for the past week.

An EU-Ukraine political and trade agreement, which may be signed in November, has reportedly triggered the spat, with one top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin describing the upcoming EU deal as "suicidal" for Ukraine.

“We are preparing to tighten customs procedures if suddenly Ukraine makes this suicidal st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Justice in Ukraine: No country for ordinary people?
Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovich (r) is facing pressure from Moscow to join their trade bloc. (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections