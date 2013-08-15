Ad
Merkel's comments come as she bids for a third term as Chancellor (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel backs plans to retake EU powers

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has become the latest EU leader to raise the prospect of shifting powers from Brussels back to national governments.

Speaking with German TV on Tuesday night (13 August), she said: “I believe that in Europe at the moment we have to take care to co-ordinate our competitiveness more closely."

But she noted: "We don’t have to do everything in Brussels". 

She added: “We can also consider whether we can give something back. And we will also have t...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

