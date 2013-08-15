Merkel backs plans to retake EU powers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has become the latest EU leader to raise the prospect of shifting powers from Brussels back to national governments.

Speaking with German TV on Tuesday night (13 August), she said: “I believe that in Europe at the moment we have to take care to co-ordinate our competitiveness more closely."

But she noted: "We don’t have to do everything in Brussels".

She added: “We can also consider whether we can give something back. And we will also have t...