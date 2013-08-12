Ad
euobserver
Tallinn: Russia would like to see Estonia in its sphere of influence (Photo: Steve Jurvetson)

Estonia: Russian spy did not know EU or Nato secrets

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An alleged Russian spy exposed in Estonia did not compromise EU or Nato secrets, Estonia's intelligence chief has told EUobserver.

The Baltic country last week detained Vladimir Veitman, a 63-year-old Estonian intelligence officer, on suspicion of spying for Russia, saying he has confessed to the crime and handed over illicit money.

The case is the third one in recent times.

In 2012, Estonia jailed another one of its intelligence officers, Aleksei Dressen, for 16 years fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Alleged Russian spies wanted EU and Nato secrets
Intelligence chief: EU capital is 'spy capital'
Belgian diplomat suspected of being Russian spy
Tallinn: Russia would like to see Estonia in its sphere of influence (Photo: Steve Jurvetson)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections