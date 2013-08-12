Estonia: Russian spy did not know EU or Nato secrets

An alleged Russian spy exposed in Estonia did not compromise EU or Nato secrets, Estonia's intelligence chief has told EUobserver.

The Baltic country last week detained Vladimir Veitman, a 63-year-old Estonian intelligence officer, on suspicion of spying for Russia, saying he has confessed to the crime and handed over illicit money.

The case is the third one in recent times.

In 2012, Estonia jailed another one of its intelligence officers, Aleksei Dressen, for 16 years fo...