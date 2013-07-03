Ad
On the brink? Pedro Coehlo has lost his finance and foreign ministers in two days (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Portuguese government at risk of collapse over austerity

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Portuguese government is on the brink of collapse after foreign minister Paulo Portas handed in his resignation, just 24 hours after finance minister Vitor Gaspar gave in his notice.

Gaspar, whose replacement, Maria Luis Albuquerque starts work on Wednesday (3 July), identified increasing public disaffection with the government's austerity drive as the reason for his resignation.

But Albuquerque, who has been promoted from treasury secretary, is widely expected to continue th...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

