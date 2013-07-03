Portuguese government at risk of collapse over austerity

The Portuguese government is on the brink of collapse after foreign minister Paulo Portas handed in his resignation, just 24 hours after finance minister Vitor Gaspar gave in his notice.

Gaspar, whose replacement, Maria Luis Albuquerque starts work on Wednesday (3 July), identified increasing public disaffection with the government's austerity drive as the reason for his resignation.

But Albuquerque, who has been promoted from treasury secretary, is widely expected to continue th...