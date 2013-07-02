Snowden seeking asylum in nine EU countries

US super-leaker Edward Snowden has asked nine EU countries for political asylum.
The member states, named in a press release on Tuesday (2 July) on the WikiLeaks website, are: Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.
WikiLeaks said one of its lawyers filed the requests on 30 June.
It noted he also asked for help from European countries Norway and Switzerland, as well as Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, India, Nicaragua, Russia and ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
