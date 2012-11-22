Ad
euobserver
Almost 9 in 10 Maltese reported not having any health problems that limit their daily activities. (Photo: European Commission)

Disability in figures

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

People from Malta are least likely to say they have health problems that limit their daily activities. In 2011, almost 88 out of 100 told EU pollsters they were fine.

In contrast, only 64 percent of Slovenes did and - in 2010 - some 75 percent of EU citizens in general.

That number has remained fairly constant over the past decade, even though in some countries, it has gone up or down over the years.

In Bulgaria, where in 2007 more than 95 percent said to have no problems, i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Reach out to blind people, expert tells employment services
Economic crisis turning back the social clock for disabled people
Almost 9 in 10 Maltese reported not having any health problems that limit their daily activities. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections