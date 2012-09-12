Ad
Campaigning for the European election last time around (Photo: European Parliament/Pietro Naj-Oleari)

New rules to boost profile of European political parties

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (12 September) unveiled plans designed to give a legal boost to European political parties as they gear up for the 2014 elections, expected to be a watershed date for the politicisation of European debate.

The draft statute would give the political parties a legal footing - until now many registered as a Belgian not-for-profit organisation - and loosen funding rules.

Single donations of up to €25,000 a year would be allowed while the EU money given t...

