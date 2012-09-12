Putin says 'Niet' to EU anti-trust lawyers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has passed a law blocking Gazprom from normal co-operation with EU anti-trust officials.
Referring to potential EU-Gazprom exchange of information on alleged price-fixing, his new decree on Tuesday (11 September) "establishe[d] the obligation of a federal executive body to refuse permission to conduct the aforementioned activities if they are capable of damaging the economic interests of the Russian Federation."
Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
