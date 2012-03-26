Ad
euobserver
The EU naval force off the coast of Somalia can now launch attacks on its coastline (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU gives free rein to anti-pirate warships

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Pirates off the coast of Somalia will now have to contend with an EU naval force mandated on Friday (23 March) by EU member states to launch attacks on its inner coastal territory.

Two additional French warships joined the EU naval force, dubbed Operation Atalanta Forces, off the Somali coast on Friday. One of the French frigates is a mobile operating base able to carry 16 helicopters.

A spokesperson at the European Union Naval Force (EU Navfor) Somalia declined to comment if th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU steps up aid to famine-stricken Somalis
The EU naval force off the coast of Somalia can now launch attacks on its coastline (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections