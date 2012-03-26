EU gives free rein to anti-pirate warships

Pirates off the coast of Somalia will now have to contend with an EU naval force mandated on Friday (23 March) by EU member states to launch attacks on its inner coastal territory.

Two additional French warships joined the EU naval force, dubbed Operation Atalanta Forces, off the Somali coast on Friday. One of the French frigates is a mobile operating base able to carry 16 helicopters.

A spokesperson at the European Union Naval Force (EU Navfor) Somalia declined to comment if th...