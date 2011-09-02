Ad
China would buy euro-bonds, if they were to be issued (Photo: dolmansaxlil)

China: 'You can't depend on us alone to rescue Greece'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A 'regular' phone call between European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao on Friday morning (2 September) was aimed at reassuring markets that China will continue to support the ailing eurozone.

Flagging up the phone call in a regular press briefing, commission spokesman Alejandro Ulzurrun said that it focused on the current measures being taken to consolidate the eurozone and on the upcoming EU-China summit on 25 October.

"Wen expressed hi...

