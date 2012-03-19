Right to fair trial risks being undermined in Hungary

Hungary's reform of its judiciary system has been thoroughly criticised by the Council of Europe, with aspects of its damning assessment likely to fuel an ongoing quarrel between the European Commission and Budapest on the same issue.
A report for the continent's human rights watchdog suggests that Hungary's judiciary reforms - part of a series of laws propping up a controversial new constitution that came into force at the beginning of the year - "contradict European standards for the...
