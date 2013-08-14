Israel ignores EU and US, piles on settlements

Israel has said it will build 942 more homes for Jewish settlers on occupied land in the teeth of US, EU and Palestinian criticism.

The announcement, on Tuesday (13 August), comes after it said on Sunday it will build 1,187 new homes.

Its housing minister, Uri Ariel, added on Israeli radio on Wednesday morning: "We are going to construct thousands of settlements this year in Judea-Samaria [the occupied West Bank]. No one can dictate to us where we can build or not."

The de...