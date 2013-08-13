ECB: No one is 'safe' from euro crisis

A new report by the European Central Bank (ECB) says that even "safe haven" countries are prone to financial shocks from the euro crisis.
The paper, by ECB economist Livio Stracca, out on Monday (12 August), notes that the profitability of financial companies jumped up or down at key moments in the crisis between January 2010 and May 2013 even in places, such as Germany or the US, where sovereign bonds remained healthy.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
