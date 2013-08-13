Ad
The paper identified 18 key crisis episodes (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB: No one is 'safe' from euro crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A new report by the European Central Bank (ECB) says that even "safe haven" countries are prone to financial shocks from the euro crisis.

The paper, by ECB economist Livio Stracca, out on Monday (12 August), notes that the profitability of financial companies jumped up or down at key moments in the crisis between January 2010 and May 2013 even in places, such as Germany or the US, where sovereign bonds remained healthy.

