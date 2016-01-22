Cyprus leaders 'believe' in 2016 solution to division

The leaders of the two parts of divided Cyprus gave a message of optimism about the island's reunification talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday (21 January).

The two shared a stage at a panel debate at the conference in the Swiss Alps. At its close they were convinced by the debate's host to shake hands as “a symbolic gesture and photo opportunity”.

“I believe that 2016 could be the year that we end the unacceptable status quo”, said Cypriot president Nikos Anast...