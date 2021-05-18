Ad
euobserver
By fully embracing the legal concept of 'chilling effect', Brussels can help judges, activists and journalists in countries like Poland to resist autocracy (Photo: Helena Malikova)

First aid for Polish democracy

Rule of Law
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Parallels with the Soviet era are increasingly evident in Poland where the ruling coalition hounds judges and captures courts.

Adam Bodnar, the country's human rights commissioner, lambasts European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for a "lack of leadership" amid an antidem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

Taking Brexit personally
Why Ursula von der Leyen won't go
Keeping the Red Flag flying
By fully embracing the legal concept of 'chilling effect', Brussels can help judges, activists and journalists in countries like Poland to resist autocracy (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections