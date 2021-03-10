Germany 'main target' of Russian disinformation

"No other EU member state is attacked more fiercely through disinformation than Germany," the EU's disinformation watchdog on Russian disinformation campaigns said on Tuesday (9 March) in a report.\n \nEUvsDisinfo, which is run by the EU's foreign service, has documented 700 cases in which fake or misleading reporting targeted Germany, since the launch of the database in late 2015. <...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
