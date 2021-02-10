Ad
The near-total ban has prompted large mass demonstrations across the country for months (Photo: Spacerowiczka)

MEPs slam Polish abortion ban: 'Women will suffer'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have condemned the near-total ban on the right to abortion in Poland, following the entry into force of the country's Constitutional Tribunal ruling.

The highly-politicised court initially ruled last October that all abortions for severe and irreversible foetal abnormalities were unconstitutional, limiting the already very restrictive abortion law in line with Roman Catholic doctrine.

That means that about 98 percent of all abortions (1,074 out of 1,110) carried out in Poland...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

