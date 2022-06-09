Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Wednesday's parliamentary debate on the Polish recovery plan (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs call on EU countries to wait for Poland's rule-of-law reform

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs strongly criticised the European Commission on Thursday (9 June) for giving the green light for Poland's recovery fund — despite unresolved concerns over the country's judicial independence.

In a resolution, adopted with 411 votes in favour, 129 against, and 31 abstentions, European lawmakers expressed "grave concerns" about the commission's endorsement of Poland's €35.4bn recovery money.

MEP...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland says edging toward EU rule-of-law deal
Von der Leyen seen dragging heels on Hungary and Poland
EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism
No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Wednesday's parliamentary debate on the Polish recovery plan (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections