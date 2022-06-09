MEPs call on EU countries to wait for Poland's rule-of-law reform

MEPs strongly criticised the European Commission on Thursday (9 June) for giving the green light for Poland's recovery fund — despite unresolved concerns over the country's judicial independence.
In a resolution, adopted with 411 votes in favour, 129 against, and 31 abstentions, European lawmakers expressed "grave concerns" about the commission's endorsement of Poland's €35.4bn recovery money.
MEP...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
