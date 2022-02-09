France under EU pressure for surveillance sales to Egypt

The European Commission has asked France whether it authorised the sale of cyber-surveillance tech to Egypt — a country where reports of repression have become commonplace under president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The inquiry was the subject of a 8 February letter written by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to a member of the European Parliament who had been pressing EU authorities to investi...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
