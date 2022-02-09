Ad
euobserver
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (bottom right) at the Paris Conference on Libya (Photo: European Union)

France under EU pressure for surveillance sales to Egypt

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has asked France whether it authorised the sale of cyber-surveillance tech to Egypt — a country where reports of repression have become commonplace under president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The inquiry was the subject of a 8 February letter written by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to a member of the European Parliament who had been pressing EU authorities to investi...

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (bottom right) at the Paris Conference on Libya (Photo: European Union)

