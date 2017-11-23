Berlin risks being 'culprit' for stalling EU, warns Green MEP

German politicians should think more about the consequences for Europe resulting from the current political deadlock in Berlin, Green MEP Reinhard Buetikofer has warned.

"I'm not sure the European consequences of what we do in Berlin are really on the top of the agenda for everybody," Buetikofer - who participated in the failed coalition talks in Germany - said on Thursday (23 November).

"I hope that there will be a lot of phone calls from Brussels to Berlin, and from other capita...