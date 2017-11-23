Ad
euobserver
'An appeal to European responsibilities should come with an agenda,' Reinhard Buetikofer said. (Photo: European Parliament)

Berlin risks being 'culprit' for stalling EU, warns Green MEP

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

German politicians should think more about the consequences for Europe resulting from the current political deadlock in Berlin, Green MEP Reinhard Buetikofer has warned.

"I'm not sure the European consequences of what we do in Berlin are really on the top of the agenda for everybody," Buetikofer - who participated in the failed coalition talks in Germany - said on Thursday (23 November).

"I hope that there will be a lot of phone calls from Brussels to Berlin, and from other capita...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU 'cannot afford' lengthy German deadlock
Prospect grows of new German elections
Germany's Schulz under pressure to enter coalition talks
'An appeal to European responsibilities should come with an agenda,' Reinhard Buetikofer said. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections