Pegasus spyware makers grilled by MEPs

MEPs quizzed a top official from the controversial spyware makers, the Israeli NSO Group on Tuesday (21 June), who shed little light on EU governments' use of its Pegasus spyware.

The special inquiry committee was set up in March after revelations that the spyware is used widely in Europe against EU leaders such as French president Emmanuel Macron, and Spain's premier Pedro Sanchez.

The list of spyware victims include oppos...