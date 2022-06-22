Ad
NSO said it does not operate the Pegasus system itself, and does not collect information about the customers and who they monitor (Photo: EUobserver)

Pegasus spyware makers grilled by MEPs

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs quizzed a top official from the controversial spyware makers, the Israeli NSO Group on Tuesday (21 June), who shed little light on EU governments' use of its Pegasus spyware.

The special inquiry committee was set up in March after revelations that the spyware is used widely in Europe against EU leaders such as French president Emmanuel Macron, and Spain's premier Pedro Sanchez.

The list of spyware victims include oppos...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan

