North Macedonia FM: Bosnia will not 'turn into war'

North Macedonia's minister of foreign affairs Bujar Osmani has said that conflict will not erupt over Bosnia and Herzegovina's possible break-up.

"I don't expect that the happenings of the 90s will happen again in the region," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (11 November). "We are not at that stage that this could turn into a war or conflict," he said, pointing to Nato's presence.

Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia are all Nato members.