North Macedonia in 2005 was granted status of EU candidate member (Photo: Zlatevska DNEVNIK)

Interview

North Macedonia FM: Bosnia will not 'turn into war'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

North Macedonia's minister of foreign affairs Bujar Osmani has said that conflict will not erupt over Bosnia and Herzegovina's possible break-up.

"I don't expect that the happenings of the 90s will happen again in the region," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (11 November). "We are not at that stage that this could turn into a war or conflict," he said, pointing to Nato's presence.

Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia are all Nato members.

Warnings of Bosnia's

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

