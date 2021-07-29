Why 'Fit for 55' isn't fit for purpose

Less than two weeks ago, the European Union announced a historic raft of climate change proposals. The 'Fit for 55' plans hope to cut greenhouse gas emissions 55 percent by 2030 and establish Europe as the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

The publication of the proposals couldn't be more timely: this month, catastrophic floods ravaged Europe leaving over 200 people dead and hundreds still missing. As the historic storms swept th...