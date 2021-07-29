Ad
euobserver
'Fit for 55' lacks inclusive policies that encompass the most vulnerable economies and people (Photo: Otodo)

Why 'Fit for 55' isn't fit for purpose

Green Economy
Opinion
by Ibrahim Özdemir, Istanbul,

Less than two weeks ago, the European Union announced a historic raft of climate change proposals. The 'Fit for 55' plans hope to cut greenhouse gas emissions 55 percent by 2030 and establish Europe as the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

The publication of the proposals couldn't be more timely: this month, catastrophic floods ravaged Europe leaving over 200 people dead and hundreds still missing. As the historic storms swept th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Ibrahim Özdemir is an ecologist and a consultant to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). He teaches environmental ethics and philosophy at Üsküdar University, Istanbul, Turkey. In addition, he was a lead member of the drafting team for the Islamic Declaration on Global Climate Change endorsed by the UN United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Related articles

Industry lobbied against quick climate action in 'Fit-for 55'
How to make 'Fit for 55' fit for citizens
'Fit for 55': what is it, and why now?
'Fit for 55' lacks inclusive policies that encompass the most vulnerable economies and people (Photo: Otodo)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Ibrahim Özdemir is an ecologist and a consultant to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). He teaches environmental ethics and philosophy at Üsküdar University, Istanbul, Turkey. In addition, he was a lead member of the drafting team for the Islamic Declaration on Global Climate Change endorsed by the UN United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections