euobserver

Open Arms may face fine in Spain 

Migration
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Spanish rescue boat Open Arms is liable to a fine of up €901,000 from Spanish authorities for committing a "very serious offence against maritime safety," according to the Spanish Law of Ports and Merchant Marine

The captain of the boat could also lose his license for five years. 

After being blocked for about 100 days in the port of Barcelona, the Open Arms was authorised on April this year to "transport humanitarian material," such as medicines and first-aid kits.

Howe...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Section

euobserver

