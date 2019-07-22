Ad
euobserver
Poland's Sejm. The bill, tabled by PiS, makes a seemingly insignificant, yet potentially game-changing, modification to how election results are validated (or not) (Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Poland's PiS prepares 'failsafe' for October election

by Martin Mycielski, Brussels,

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party doesn't shy away from the authoritarian playbook to secure their power.

While the battle with the European Commission over the rule of law rages on, PiS is discreetly trying to tweak electoral law in their favour.

Last summer's attempt to exclude smaller parties from winning European Parliament seats by raising the effective threshold to over 16 percent (with the EU's maximum being fi...

Martin Mycielski is a pro-democracy activist and former Brussels correspondent for Gazeta Wyborcza, and currently public affairs director at the Open Dialogue Foundation, an international NGO protecting human rights and the rule of law.

