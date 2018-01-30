Ad
euobserver
Puigdemont in the Catalan parliament in October. It seems unlikely he will try attend the session and risk being arrested (Photo: parlament.cat)

Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote

EU Political
by Eric Maurice and Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

The Catalan parliament is due to vote on Tuesday (30 January) to elect the president of the regional government, in a debate that will mainly be over the fate of exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont, who was the region's leader until his dismissal by the Spanish government in October, is the sole candidate, with the support of three separatist parties which hold the majority in the parliament after elections ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Catalonia prepares for rule by Skype
Catalan crisis will 'go on for months'
Catalonia shows that 'Europe of Regions' is dead
Separatist 'win' does not change EU view on Catalonia
Puigdemont in the Catalan parliament in October. It seems unlikely he will try attend the session and risk being arrested (Photo: parlament.cat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections