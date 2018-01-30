Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote

The Catalan parliament is due to vote on Tuesday (30 January) to elect the president of the regional government, in a debate that will mainly be over the fate of exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont.
Puigdemont, who was the region's leader until his dismissal by the Spanish government in October, is the sole candidate, with the support of three separatist parties which hold the majority in the parliament after elections ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here