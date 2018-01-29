Ad
Every year, more than 400,000 Europeans die prematurely because of air pollution (Photo: iStock)

Key EU air quality 'summit' to last just two hours

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The ministerial "summit" on air quality taking place in Brussels on Tuesday (30 January), will last only two hours, the European Commission has confirmed to EUobserver.

The meeting was announced earlier in January as part of "a final push to find solutions to address the serious problem of air pollution in the European Union".

But on Monday the commission announced that the closing press conference will take place at 11am, and later told this website the meeting itself will began ...

