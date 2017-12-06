Watchdogs concerned by EU-US data pact

The United States needs to appoint an independent ombudsperson who can deal with data complaints by EU citizens before 25 May 2018, the EU's data protection authorities said in a report published on Tuesday (5 December).

If it does not, the authorities said they would "take appropriate action", including going to court.

The data watchdogs are known collectively as the Article 29 Data Protection Working Party (WP29), named after the relevant article in the EU's data protection dire...