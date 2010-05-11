Trichet forced to defend ECB independence

European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet has mounted a vigorous defence of the bank's decision to purchase government bonds, insisting he did not give in to pressure from national politicians.
Shortly after EU finance ministers unveiled a €750 billion financial rescue package in the early hours of Monday morning (10 May), the ECB indicated its intention to start purchasing "public and private debt securities" as part of the co-ordinated relief effort for struggling eurozone...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here