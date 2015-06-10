EU commission moots minimum welfare rules

The European Commission is to push for minimum standards on social protection across member states to show citizens that the EU is not just an "economic" project.

Employment commissioner Marianne Thyssen Tuesday (9 June) said she wants to see minimum unemployment benefits, a minimum income, access to child care, and access to basic health care in all 28 countries.

"What we could think of is setting floors on the employment benefits in such a way that we see what should be the mini...