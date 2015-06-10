Ad
euobserver
About one in four Europeans is at risk of poverty or exclusion (Photo: vinylmeister)

EU commission moots minimum welfare rules

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission is to push for minimum standards on social protection across member states to show citizens that the EU is not just an "economic" project.

Employment commissioner Marianne Thyssen Tuesday (9 June) said she wants to see minimum unemployment benefits, a minimum income, access to child care, and access to basic health care in all 28 countries.

"What we could think of is setting floors on the employment benefits in such a way that we see what should be the mini...



