Ad
euobserver
EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly is up for re-election in December (Photo: Irish Jesuits)

Defending the defenders: ombudsmen need support

EU Political
Opinion
by Andrew Cutting, Brussels,

In a true democracy, it is critical that governments can be properly held to account for their actions.

But who do you turn to if the authorities violate your basic human rights or if they simply fail to do their jobs properly?

One option is the courts.

However, this can be expensive and time-consuming. Taking a case to court requires legal assistance and often means following very formal procedures. Furthermore, public trust in the judiciary is not always high.

A sim...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Cutting is spokesperson for the Council of Europe office in Brussels.

Related articles

EU watchdog vows to keep up pressure, if reappointed
EU parliament rejects ombudsman over expenses
Ombudsman blasts Commission over Barroso case
EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly is up for re-election in December (Photo: Irish Jesuits)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Cutting is spokesperson for the Council of Europe office in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections