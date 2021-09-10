Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin - wave of anti-Western propaganda began after invasion of Ukraine in 2014 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russians more friendly toward EU than US

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Almost half of Russians still have friendly feelings towards the West despite years of hostile propaganda, a new poll has shown in a snapshot of the EU's giant neighbour on the eve of elections there.

Some 44 percent of Russians told the Levada pollster that Russia should treat the West as an "ally", while 29 percent designated it as a "rival", the study, published on Wednesday (8 September), found.

Pro-Western ideas had more traction among people aged 18 to 24, 55 percent of whom...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

