Almost half of Russians still have friendly feelings towards the West despite years of hostile propaganda, a new poll has shown in a snapshot of the EU's giant neighbour on the eve of elections there.

Some 44 percent of Russians told the Levada pollster that Russia should treat the West as an "ally", while 29 percent designated it as a "rival", the study, published on Wednesday (8 September), found.

Pro-Western ideas had more traction among people aged 18 to 24, 55 percent of whom...