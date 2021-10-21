Ad
Some MEPs pushed European Commission to “have courage” and totally exclude market forces from the equation. (Photo: jiva)

EU calls for end to gas price speculation

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU has called for an end to gas and energy price speculation, amid market fears.

"We must end speculation on the energy markets, that is why we are we are increasing our monitoring of the gas and energy markets," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (20 October).

The commission will present a revamped EU gas and energy policy in December 2021, but is still unsure how far to go to curb speculation.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

